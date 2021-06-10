'Those Who Wish Me Dead' OTT Release Date & Other Details Of Angelina Jolie's Film; Read

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie recently appeared in the action thriller film Those Who Wish Me Dead which released during the first two weeks of May in South Korea on May 5 and the United States on May 14. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the film is based on Michael Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name who has also co-written the screenplay of the movie along with Sheridan and Charle Leavitt. Recently, it was announced that Those Who Wish Me Dead will also have an OTT release in India. Know about the release date on the OTT platform-

About Those Who Wish Me Dead OTT release date

Indian viewers can stream Those Who Wish Me Dead on the OTT platform of BookMyShow. As far as the release date is concerned, the neo-Western movie will be available from Thursday, June 10. Apart from Angelina Jolie, the film cast includes Finn Little, Nicholas Hault, Aidan Gillen, Jake Weber, Medina Senghore, Jon Bernthal, and Tyler Perry among others. The film was released in theatres by Warner Bros. Pictures under the New Line Cinema Banner. The film simultaneously premiered on HBO Max and streamed on the OTT platform for a month and opened to mixed reviews.

A look at the Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer

Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer released on April 8, 2021. The trailer showed Angelina Jolie as Hannah who is a smokejumper in a Montana forest. After the forest catches on fire her team fails to save three lives and Hannah regrets not saving them even if it meant losing her own life. During her duty, she finds a 12-year-old frightened boy Connor who runs away from her. She chases him and assures him she will not hurt her and she could heal the wound on his face. He tells her it is not his blood.

The trailer then shows that Connor was on a trip with his father and his father was shot by some unknown people on the way. He saved himself but he had to witness his father's death. A pair of assassins who killed his father come looking for him to silence him. Upon seeing them searching for the boy Hannah embarks on the mission to save him. Angelina was seen in some intense action sequences while escaping the murderers with the boy in the trailer. Watch here-

IMAGE: STILLS FROM THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD'S TRAILER

