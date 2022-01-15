Tim Allen is all set to step into the shoes of Santa Claus, putting back on his Santa costume and he is ready to entertain the audience once again with his dose of humour. Disney + recently announced the return of a new series based on The Santa Clause movies and it's time for millennials to celebrate as Tim will be reprising his role as Scott Calvin from The Santa Claus series. He is also roped in as the executive producer for the show.

Disney+ announces the comeback of ‘The Santa Clause'

Disney plus taking to their official Twitter handle shared the news with their fans, sharing a picture of Tim Allen and the Santa from the film, Disney captioned the post as, "It’s clause for celebration! Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from 'The Santa Clause' in a new Original limited series coming soon to #DisneyPlus." Here take a look at the post:

It’s clause for celebration! 🎅🏻 Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from “The Santa Clause” in a new Original limited series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f04e3lAFVv — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 14, 2022

What is the Santa Claus series all about?

Starting from the first franchise of The Santa Clause in 1994's, it revolved around the story of a divorced dad Scott Calvin (Allen), who accidentally killed Santa Claus and is transported to the North Pole with his young son Charlie portrayed by Eric Lloyd, where he is told he must take Santa's place.

What can you expect in the new series of The Santa Claus?

The new series will revisit Scott on his 65th birthday when he realizes he can’t be Santa forever. He wants to spend more time with his family, especially his two kids raised in the North Pole, so he sets off to find a suitable replacement for the new Santa.

An official synopsis of the series dropped hints about the latest franchise :

'In Disney Branded Television’s The Santa Clause series, produced by 20th Television, Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever.

For the unversed, The Santa Clause was a hit, grossing $189 million at the box office, and spawned two sequel films The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006. The show continued to entertain the audience for the longest of times.

IMAGE: TWITTER@DISNEYPLUS