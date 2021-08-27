Tim Burton’s Upcoming Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Adds 10 Actors To Star-studded Cast

Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday is inspired by The Addams Family. The series has added 10 new actors to its star-studded cast. The series will focus on Wednesday Addam’s time at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday tries to strengthen her psychic ability and solve a supernatural mystery. As per The Hollywood Reporter here are what the 10 characters will look like.

Tim Burton’s show’s 10 new cast members

Thora Birch

The actor is famous for her role in The Walking Dead and will take on the role of Tamara Novak. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will love all things Botany. They described her character as, ‘Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only ‘Normie’ on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical.’

Riki Lindhome

Well-known for her role in Knives Out, Lindhome will play Dr. Valerie Kinbott in the Addams Family inspired show. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she will be ‘a local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.’

Jamie McShane

Known for his role in Mank, the actor will now play Sheriff Donovan Galpin in Tim Burton’s Netflix show. He is described as someone ‘Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.’

Hunter Doohan

He last appeared in Your Honor and will act as Tyler Galpin in the upcoming show. The Hollywood Reporter described the character as, ‘A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff.’

Georgie Farmer

He will take on the role of Ajax Petropolus. He is well-known for his work in Treadstone. He is described as ‘A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye.’

Moosa Mostafa

Mostafa will play the role of Eugene Otinger, who is ‘One of Nevermore Academy’s quirkiest students and president of the school’s bee-keeping club.’ Mostafa was also seen in Nativity Rocks!

Emma Myers

She will play Wednesday’s roommate, Enid Sinclair. She is described as ‘Wednesday’s sunny and colorful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.’ She was also seen in Girl in the Basement

Naomi J. Ogawa

Naomi J. Ogawa was seen in Skylin3s and will play the role of Yoko Tanaka. The character is described as ‘a vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.’

Joy Sunday

The Dear White People star will take on the role of Bianca Barclay. She will be ‘one of Nevermore Academy’s most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.’

Percy Hynes White

The actor last appeared in The Gifted and will take on the role of Xavier Thorpe. Thorpe is set to be ‘a charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.’

Picture Credits: Percy Hynes White, Riki Lindhome-Instagram, AP