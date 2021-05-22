Tina Fey Reveals On Fallon's Show How She Ended Up Playing Dolly Parton In 'Girls5eva'

Tina Fey recently revealed how she pulled an accidental cameo in Girls5eva. The comedian and actor had appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and spilt the beans. She talked about how she ended up becoming Dolly Parton for one of the episodes on the Peacock series without bearing any resemblance to the legendary singer.

Tina Fey reveals how she ended up playing Parton

Tina Fey recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her newly produced series, Girls5eva. The show revolves around a girl group that had one smash hit single back in the day. But after their song get sampled on a talk show, they are given the opportunity to make a comeback. During her appearance on the show, Tina Fey revealed how she ended up playing legendary singer Dolly Parton on one of the show’s episode.

Fey said that she and her team were trying to get in touch with Parton to make a guest appearance on the show. But time was running out and the pandemic made the situation worse. Fey added how she was around and had been tested for COVID-19 before the shoot hence she ended up taking the responsibility to don a wig and appear in one of the show’s character’s dream as Parton.

Tina Fey also revealed how her playing Parton was the complete opposite of her playing Sarah Palin on Saturday Night Live. The 30 Rock actor opened up about how when she was a writer for SNL people often commented on how she resembled politican Sarah Palin. Soon this resemblance led to her essaying Palin for one of the show’s skits. Fey described playing Dolly Parton on Girls5eva as the complete opposite of her Palin resemblance.

Talking about Girls5eva, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show host and former SNL cast member also makes a cameo in the Peacock produced show. The Girls5eva decide to make a comeback after their yesteryear smash hit single gets sampled on the talk show in the pilot episode. Watch the complete episode of Tina Fey explaining her Dolly Parton gig in Girls5eva on The Tonight Show below.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

