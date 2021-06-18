'Titans' Season 3 Teaser Gives Fans Their Very First Look At Curran Walters’ Red Hood

The Titans Season 3 first look teaser is here. The same has provided its viewers with their very first look at Curran Walters' assassin DC character, titled Red Hood. In addition to the same, the Titans Season 3 first look teaser gives its viewers the sense that a big threat is on the horizon and it possibly threatens the existence of that titular superhero family.

Titans Season 3 teaser

Sometime around the final few months of the year 2020, it was announced that Curran Walters will be seen returning as Red Hood for the upcoming season of Titans, mimicking the journey of the comic book version of Jason Todd. Curran Walters' Jason Todd had taken on the mantle of Robin after Dick Grayson's Informal resignation from the same. Dick Grayson is played by Australian actor Brenton Thwaites in the series. Walters' version of Robin, however, turned out to be a version of the character that has a foul mouth and the tendencies to bend towards violence more frequently than the personality who embraced the cloak and the mask in the past. The first-ever concept art of Curran Walters as Jason Todd/Red Hood was released several months ago. The same can be found below:

The Concept art of Curran Walters as Red Hood:

Several weeks after the above concept art made it to the internet, Curran Walters himself shared a picture from Behind The Scenes of Titans Season 3. The same see him wear the live-action version of the famous Red Hood mask, which bore resemblance to Iron Man, was it was pointed out by many backs then. Walters took to Instagram to debut as the character on the occasion of Halloween. That post can be found below.

As far as Titans Season 3 release date is concerned, it is believed that the premiere episode of the same will be released by the makers of the HBO Max Original sometime around August. More information regarding the same is awaited. More details regarding the Titans Season 3 release date will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the hit series.

