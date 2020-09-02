Top Movies And Shows On Netflix In September That You Should Not Miss

September has kicked in and Netflix is all set with its roster of movies and shows for the month. The list has got everything that you want to watch, from an Indian Sci-Fi to a documentary about escaped Indian billionaires and multiple Oscar-winning titles. With all that said now here are some of the new movies/shows on Netflix you can watch in September 2020:

Top Netflix movies/shows in September

Cargo

Starring Mirzapur co-stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, Cargo releases on Netflix on September 9, 2020. It is a story where souls are prepped for reincarnation in a spaceship, the entrance of a new lively assistant disturbs the living of the pre-existing crew on the spaceship. Considering that Sci-Fi is a genre that doesn’t perform too well in Bollywood, director Arati Kadav has taken a deep dive into the genre.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

This Netflix original is about India’s biggest business tycoons who took a major fall after reaching high successes. The documentary reveals the stories of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Ramalinga Raju. Check out the trailer above.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is another addition on the list of shows and movies on Netflix this month. It is a psychological horror film wherein a girl decides to join her boyfriend on a road trip even though she wanted to end the relationship. The trip is to a remote farm to meet the boy’s parents until further shocking events unfold.

Aquaman

Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman also makes an entry to Netflix this month. The movie was a box-office success. Momoa’s acting grabbed massive attention from fans and critics. Out of the other titles on Netflix, Aquaman is complete family entertainment.

Enola Holmes

A spin-off to the famous Sherlock Holmes, this story features his sister Enola Holmes. The detective skills run in the genes of the family and in this series we see Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, searching for her mother using her exceptional skills. Henry Cavill plays big brother Sherlock Holmes.

The Devil of All Time

Spiderman star Tom Holland is to be seen in The Devil of All Time on Netflix this month. Tom Holland plays a regular guy living in a small town that is entangled in crime and corruption. He sets out to protect his family in whatever way he can. The film also sees Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan in supporting roles.

BlacKkKlansman

An Oscar-Winning flick, Blackkklansman also hits Netflix this month. Directed by Spike Lee, the movie features John David Washington in the lead role as he plays the first African-American who serves the Police Department of Colorado Springs. The movie sees Adam Driver in a supporting role as his colleague.

The Social Dilemma

If you are someone who is constantly shuffling between multiple social media apps, then this is the documentary that you should be watching. The docu-drama talks about the scary human impacts of the digital world. Check out the official trailer of the documentary above:

Freaks: You're One of Us

An exceptionally interesting German film, this is a must-watch for those who are into foreign language cinema. The trailer has caught massive attention. The story revolves around a working woman who also works as a chef in a diner. She thinks she has superpowers only to discover that she is part of a widespread conspiracy.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a horror flick that is set to premiere on September 10, 2020. The movie features Bella Thorne playing the lead and is a sequel to a 2017 film. Check out the trailer above.

