Netflix Reveals Its 10 Most Watched Popular Original Movies To Date, See List

Netflix has finally revealed its biggest blockbusters for the first time. The viewership is often kept confidential and thus this move by Netflix was quite a shock for many. According to a report covered by Bloomberg, Netflix released its top 10 list of the most-watched Netflix original films. The viewership was ranked and a couple of movies faced head to head competition. However, the number one spot went to Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction with a staggering number of views. Bird box was right behind it and Spenser Confidential came in at number 3.

Netflix reveals its 10 most-watched popular original movies to date

Extraction became the most-watched film according to the last released by Netflix. The Chris Hemsworth starrer action-packed series garnered a staggering 99 million viewership. It was followed by Bird Box with 89 million viewership and then Spenser Confidential with 85 million viewership. The list provided by Netflix clearly portrayed the kind of content that is hugely favoured by the general public. The initial films in the list that topped the charts had prominent stars in them including the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg, and Ryan Reynolds. Besides them, three comedy movies also made it to the list. Several other genres also were spotted on the list. However, the action-packed thriller genre ranked the highest among its competitors, according to the portal.

The Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Original films

Extraction with 99 Million views

Bird Box with 89 Million views

Spenser Confidential with 85 Million views

6 Underground with 83M Million views

Murder Mystery with 73M Million views

The Irishman with 64 Million views

Triple Frontier with 63 Million views

The Wrong Missy with 59 Million views

The Platform with 56 Million views

The Perfect Date with 48 Million views

Further on, all ten movies were released during the span of the last three years approximately. While some films were realised merely 12 months ago. Thus each new release brought upon a new set of audience than its predecessors, according to the news portal. Netflix has undoubtedly grown in terms of content and has seen a significant rise in viewership and subscriptions. According to the same news portal, as of 2019, a staggering 43 million users have subscribed to Netflix. Thus the content watched on the platform has seen a tremendous rise over the past couple of years, according to the news portal.

