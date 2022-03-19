'True Detective' Season 4: Much-loved Anthology In The Works At HBO With Barry Jenkins

True Detective is gearing up for its comeback with yet another season, which will mark the fourth for the franchise, which will continue without creator Nic Pizzolatto. Sources confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter that HBO has roped in director Issa López of Tigers Are Not Afraid fame to write the show's script. The publication reported that the upcoming anthology will be named True Detective: Night Country, and fans cant wait to see what the next part of the show has in store for them.

True Detective season 4

Although the True Detective season 4 release date has not been revealed yet, the announcement about it being in the works at HBO is enough to pique fans' curiosity. Barry Jenkins has also reportedly been roped in for the show and will be the executive producer, and will also direct the pilot episode when the show goes into production.

True Detective cast

The show premiered with the iconic duo, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson taking on lead roles. Although there is no update about if they will reprise their role, the audience expects to see them in action in True Detective season 4. They will however return as executive producers as they have for all the seasons of the franchise. Season one of the show became the talk of the town when it premiered in 2014. It was praised by fans and critics alike and got the audience hooked with its gripping storyline. The first season of the show also received 12 Emmy nominations. Over the years, the show has been nominated for an Emmy award about 20 times.

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that in January 2020, creator Nic Pizzolatto met the executive producers of the show and decided to part ways. Since his departure from HBO, the talented showrunner joined hands with the True Detective star Matthew McConaughey yet again in Redeemer, but Pizzolatto got an early exit from the show after it did not go further. Nic Pizzolatto however, rose to fame after True Detective and also won an Emmy for being one of the writers on the first season of the show.

