TVF Aspirants Cast Boasts Of Naveen Kasturia, Namita Dubey, Sunny Hinduja And Many More

TVF Aspirants is a drama helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Aspirants tells the story of three friends, Abhilash, SK, and Guri. The story alternates between the past and the present, with the past capturing the struggle and drama behind the preparation of UPSC CSE aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, and the present discussing the aftermath. It is the journey of three UPSC aspirants. The series also garnered heaps of praises from audiences and critics for its storyline and performances. The series is known for its interesting characters, plot, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about TVF Aspirants’ cast below:

Naveen Kasturia as Abhilash

In the TVF Aspirants cast, Naveen Kasturia plays the role of Abhilash. Naveen Kasturia is a well-known actor best known for his work in the TVF drama series Pitchers. He began his career as an assistant director on the film Jashnn, then worked with Dibakar Banerjee on Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Shanghai. In addition, he played the lead role in the critically acclaimed film Sulemani Keeda.

Shivankit Singh Parihar as Guri

In the cast of TVF Aspirants, Shivankit Singh Parihar portrays the role of Guri. Shivankit Singh Parihar is a writer and actor best known for his roles in series such as TVF Bachelors, Raja Rabish Kumar, Shuruaat Ka Interval, and Cubicles. He began his career in 2014, with Shuruaat Ka Interval and then appeared in TVF Bachelors where he worked with Badri Chavan, Bhuvan Bam, and CHOTE Miyan.

Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep

In the TVF Aspirants cast, Sunny Hinduja essays the role of Sandeep. Sunny has made a name for himself on the Indian film scene in recent years, with several notable performances in key roles. He starred as 'Rustom' in Director Ajita Suchitra Veera's Ballad of Rustom, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2014 Academy Awards out of 3,000 films released worldwide. In addition, he appeared in the action-packed science fiction series Seven. Sunny also appeared in the 2014 drama film In the Name of Jihad (aka Aasma), directed by award-winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen.

TVF Aspirants supporting role

Namita Dubey plays Dhairya in TVF Aspirants cast

Kuljeet Singh plays Walia Uncle in TVF Aspirants cast

Bijou Thaangjam plays Pema Rijiju in TVF Aspirants cast

Neetu Jhanjhi plays Walia Aunty in TVF Aspirants cast

