TVF 'Pitchers' Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Naveen Kasturia & Other Actors Featured In The Series

Indian video on demand and over-the-top streaming service TVF (The Viral Fever) released a web series titled Pitchers, back in 2015, which turned out to be a major hit. Though the series released almost six years back, it has aged quite well over these years. The quirky yet gripping storyline and the performance of the lead cast left a lasting impression on its viewers. If you have watched this series or planning to give it a shot, here's the list of TVF Pitchers cast member, synopsis and review.

TVF Pitchers cast

Naveen Kasturia as Naveen Bansal

The 36-year-old actor played the character of Naveen Bansal. In the series, his character has a start-up idea. In the series, his character was earlier working as executive regional manager at MOKART. Naveen rose to fame post the success of Pitchers. Before acting in the series, he had donned the hat of assistant director for a handful of Bollywood films, including Jashnn, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and Shanghai, among many others.

Jitendra Kumar as Jitendra "Jitu" Maheshwari

Jitendra Kumar, who rose to fame with TVF's Kota Factory, essayed the character of Jitu, who was working at Infocrat technology company as a senior developer. Interestingly, in 2020, Jitendra marked his Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film focused on a same-sex love story. His repertoire also includes series such as Permanent Roommates and Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat, among many others.

Arunabh Kumar as Yogendra Kumar Pandey

The 38-year-old actor, who is also the founder of TVF, played the character of Yogi. His character was operational in charge at EliteCore technologies. Interestingly, before launching TVF, Arunabh had worked in showbiz for a brief period. Reportedly, he was the assistant director for Farah Khan's film Om Shanti Om, which marked the debut of Deepika Padukone.

Abhay Mahajan as Saurabh Mandal

Abhay portrayed the character of Saurabh. As per the series, his character was a senior consultant marketing head at a company and also an MBA graduate. The Pune-based actor has been active in theatre.

The ensemble star cast of the five-episode series also featured Maanvi Gagroo, Jaimini Pathak, Biswapati Sarkar and Aakanksha Thakur, among many others, in crucial characters. The Amit Golani directorial series' synopsis read, "Four guys quit their jobs to start their own company. Not as easy as it sounds." As mentioned earlier the series was an instant hit, it has bagged 9.1 ratings on its IMDb page.