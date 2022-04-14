'Ultraman' Season 2 Twitter Reviews: Netizens Have This To Say About Netflix's Anime Show

Fans of anime have something to look forward to on Over-The-Top platforms. The second season of Ultraman has been released on Netflix.

Netizens tuned in to the show upon its release on Thursday and the reviews are already in. The Japanese series has succeeded in entertaining some of the audiences, though a section was not pleased with the visuals.

Ultraman Season 2 Twitter review

'Really great action' and a rating of 7.5/10 was how one netizen described the latest installment of Ultraman franchise. Though the Twitter user felt the pacing was a 'lit bit off', it was a 'great follow up' to the first season of the show.

Another immediately took to Twitter after completing the episodes upon release, and wrote about enjoying the show and that 'it definitely lived up to the hype.'

For another netizen, the show 'started with a bang.' For another, it was the credits scene that stood out.

ULTRAMAN SEASON 2



Really great action, pacing's a lil bit off but otherwise, GREAT follow up.



7.5/10 — ArmadasClone (@ArmadasClone) April 14, 2022

Just finished ultraman season 2 and I really enjoyed it definitely lived up to the hype for me — Bradley Beech (@Kita_B_Man) April 14, 2022

Netflix's Ultraman Season 2 start with a bang! Gempak gila Ultraman combi dengan Seven. — Fawwazzz (@darkkadabra) April 14, 2022

If you can watch ONE thing from the new Ultraman anime season, let it be the ending credits. — RustyBucket (@RustyLostBucket) April 14, 2022

However, some expressed their displeasure over the new season. A Twitter user shared that it was 'not quite as impressive' as the first season. The person added that after a gap of three years between the series, it was not something 'expected.'

A netizen was disappointed with the visual effects and computer-generated images for the series. He explained the technical flaws, claimed that it looked like a gaming console and added, " my computer can run games with better visuals and with better results."

So... why is #ULTRAMAN season 2 so short? It's not quite as impressive as season 1.



That's interesting. Not exactly what I expected after 3 years. — Oganesson (Og) (@PalaeoloxodonA) April 14, 2022

@netflix

Jeez.. guys, if you're going to make a CGI show like "Ultraman", you need either massively increase the original rendering resolution before a rescale, to eliminate the aliasing, or use an anti-aliasing method better than what you used on season 2, which looks like FXAA — Casual Gamer (@TrueShawnBW) April 14, 2022

Ultraman Season 2 plot, cast and crew

The plot can be understood from the official synopsis of the series which reads: "Decades ago, a hero from the stars left this world in peace. Now, the son of Ultraman must rise to protect the Earth from a new alien threat."

Another statement in the YouTube trailer description was, "The story heats up as six warriors band together! Ultraman is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack and Taro and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on a new alien threat."

The latest season has been directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki.

Ryohei Kimura, Takuya Eguchi, Megumi Han, and Hiroaki Hirata, are some of the actors who have lent their voices to the series.