Where Is The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Filmed? Here Are Shooting Locations

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 has made it to Netflix's trending list since it premiered on July 31. This superhero story revolves around the story of the Hargreeves, that is a strange and dysfunctional family of seven adopted siblings, all of whom have superpowers.

But one of the most confounding things about the show's plot is, that neither of mothers was pregnant when the day of their birth began. An eccentric billionaire-scientist Sir Reginald Hargreeves comes to know about the strange mishap and adopts seven of these special kids. Here is, "Where is The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Filmed?"

Read | How many episodes are there in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2? Find out

Where is The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Filmed?

While the storyline of The Umbrella Academy Season 2, is based in Dallas, Texas, fans would be surprised to know that except for a few shots, the show was largely filmed outside of Texas. The Umbrella Academy Season 2, was filmed in Canada, not Dallas. However, while watching the Netflix Superhero show, viewers may find, that some locations look familiar to Texas.

Read | 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1 ending explained: What happened to the Five in season 1?

This is because the series’ production crew did an excellent job of capturing the feel of the city. Justin Min who plays Ben in The Umbrella Academy Season 2, took to his Instagram when filming of the season was finished and uploaded a post claiming how much he enjoyed Toronto. According to the reports of a local Texas news portal, it was reported that the town of Hamilton in Canada, which is a port city on the western tip of Lake Ontario, was one of the major The Umbrella Academy filming locations.

However, some exterior shots and scenes of the show were filmed in Dallas. One of these scenes includes a scene at Dealey Plaza’s grassy knoll. According to the reports of a media portal, The Umbrella Academy House is a building on 4 King St. E in Hamilton.

@WhatsFilmingON looks like Umbrella Academy season 2 is filming on location at the Vet Hall on the corner of McNab and Vine St in Hamilton today. — Alison Grevatt (@randomgroove) September 19, 2019

Read | The Umbrella Academy season 2 showcases a nuclear apocalypse in the opening scene

When was The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Shot?

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 had started filming in June 2019, which is more than a year before the Season 2 premiere. Actor Aidan Gallagher, who plays Five in The Umbrella Academy Season 2, shared the good news about the start of filming on Instagram on June 2, 2019. In the caption, he wrote: “Season two starts now!” Canadian Actor Ellen Page who plays Vanya on the show posted another picture on June 9, 2019, from the sets of the show. Over the course of the show, some of the cast took to their Instagram handles to share, behind the scenes on The Umbrella Academy sets.

Read | 'The Umbrella Academy' season 2 character poster & release date revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.