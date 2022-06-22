'Umbrella Academy' S3: Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To Elliot Page, Tom Hopper-starrer

The much-awaited season three of The Umbrella Academy finally got released on June 22 with fans excited to see the original cast of the show return along with some new members as well. The popular Netflix series, which is adapted from The Umbrella Academy comics, revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings, who are also superheroes.

Season 3 of the highly-anticipated web series also saw Elliot Page's character as Viktor Hargreeves, who essays the role of a transgender on the hit show. As the show's third season is out, here is how netizens are reacting to Elliot Page and Tom Hopper-starrer:

Umbrella Academy S3 Twitter Reactions

A Twitter user wrote, "The umbrella academy serving us fits, powers, and dance breaks in the middle of the season and I love them for that #theumbrellaacademy," while another user commented, "Umbrella Academy? Nope. Sparrow Academy? Definitely No. This is more likely DANCE ACADEMY HAHAHAHA. #TheUmbrellaAcademy #UmbrellaAcademyS3."

Another fan wrote, "2 episodes into season 3 of the umbrella academy and Elliot Page as Viktor already has me crying. Talking about how making changes toward your real gender affects you. I'm going to be sobbing forever. #UmbrellaAcademyS3."

the umbrella academy serving us fits, powers, and dance breaks in the middle of the season and i love them for that#theumbrellaacademy pic.twitter.com/2pbaMnxFCG — gen⁷ ☂︎ TUA ERA (@MlKROTAEHYUNG) June 21, 2022

2 episodes into season 3 of the umbrella academy and Elliot Page as Viktor already has me crying. Talking about how making changes toward your real gender affects you. I'm going to be sobbing forever. #UmbrellaAcademyS3 — Soph 🌈🏴‍☠️Ofmd Brainrot (@enbypirate) June 22, 2022

A netizen took to his Twitter account and wrote, "UMBRELLA ACADEMY S3 SPOILERS TUA S3 SPOILERS okay now that we know stan isn’t their child. the fact that Diego just automatically believed a random white child was he is so funny. I love him." Excited about the third season, another fan wrote, "SEASON 3 IS FINALLY HERE! After ending with a head-scratching cliffhanger and leaving us waiting for 2 years, our adventure with THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY finally continues today!"

UMBRELLA ACADEMY S3 SPOILERS TUA S3 SPOILERS



okay now that we know stan isn’t their child. the fact that diego just automatically believed a random white child was his is so fucking funny I love him — albie ☂︎ TUA DAY (@dilfdiego) June 22, 2022

SEASON 3 IS FINALLY HERE! 🤩☂️



After ending with a head-scratching cliffhanger and leaving us waiting for 2 years, our adventure with THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY finally continues today!



Watch all 10 new episodes now, available for streaming on Netflix: https://t.co/K5Asxa0of3 pic.twitter.com/ObQOKF4kGh — Sinepanghalina (@sinepanghalina) June 22, 2022

"The Umbrella Academy handled it so well and I’m so happy they dealt with this carefully! I’m proud of you Viktor!!" a Twitter user wrote.

The Umbrella Academy handled it so well and I’m so happy they dealt with this carefully! I’m proud of you Viktor!! pic.twitter.com/coGNgAOgEy — why do i exist (@lifeiisweird) June 22, 2022

More about The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is a popular American time travel superhero series that premiered in February 2019. As the first two seasons received positive reviews from the audience, the makers went on to renew the series for the third season as well.

Some of the notable actors in the cast include Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves / The White Violin / Umbrella Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves / Spaceboy / Umbrella Number One, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves / The Kraken / Umbrella Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / The Rumor / Umbrella Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves / The Séance / Umbrella Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves / The Boy / Umbrella Number Five, John Magaro as Leonard Peabody / Harold Jenkins among others.

Image: Twitter/@MlKROTAEHYUNG