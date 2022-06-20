What To Expect In The Umbrella Academy Season 3? Makers Drop Major Hints

The Umbrella Academy is the hit series based on a comic book by the same name, authored by Gerard Way about a gang of siblings with magnificent supernatural powers. Soon after the release of the intriguing teaser and trailer for the upcoming season, the curiosity of the fans escalated in no time. As the fans are currently gearing up for the release of the third season of the much-loved Netflix show and can't wait to see what fate has in store for the Hargreeves siblings, the creator of the series recently made an interesting revelation about the entry of Sparrow Academy in the new season.

What to expect in The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman recently spoke to Newsweek ahead of the release of the third season of the show and assured the fans that the third season will pick up exactly after the second season's dramatic finale. He even shed light on the entry of another family The Sparrows and revealed how it will be interesting to see the Umbrella Academy coming together to fight against a common foe.

"We find our Umbrella Academy exactly where we left them at the end of Season 2. They've come back there to the academy, but unfortunately, there's another family that claims to be living there The Sparrows. Something obviously has gone wrong, because [Reginald] Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is also there... Hargreeves is dead in their timeline and Ben is also dead in their timeline, but both appear to be standing there in the flesh. So that's what the big difference is," he explained.

While explaining to the fans how he would differentiate the families, he stated, "I think the way I would differentiate the families is the Umbrella Academy is a family that don't know how to be superheroes, whereas the Sparrow Academy is a family of superheroes who don't know how to be a family.” On the other hand, Blackman also mentioned that in the upcoming season, there will be some very touching moments, heartfelt moments full of surprises.

The Umbrella Academy is a popular American time travel superhero series that premiered in February 2019. As the show received positive reviews from the audience, the makers went on to renew the series for the second season as well. Now, as the series was renewed for the third season, the makers announced the release date of the same by revealing that it is set to feature online on 22 June 2022 on Netflix.

