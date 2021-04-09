'United States Of Al' Cast: Know All About Actors And Their Characters In The CBS Sitcom

Ameican Sitcom United States of Al released on April 1 is garnering positive reviews for its fresh concept and diverse characters. The main cast of United States of Al includes promising actors like Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, and Kelli Goss. The currently airing show follows the story of Riley and Al trying to settle down in their normal life in Columbia, Ohio after serving in the Marines. Here is a list of real names and filmography of the cast of United States of Al.

United States of Al characters and cast

Adhir Kalyan

The South African actor Adhir Kalyan plays the role of Awalmir, also known as Al, an interpreter from Afghanistan. The character of Adhir helps Riley in the Marines and to deal with his PTSD while trying to fix his relationship with his wife. United States of Al cast choices went through criticism and several backlashes, according to the reports from Deadline, due to the actor's inauthentic accent. The 37-year-old was previously seen in shows and movies like Rules of Engagement, A Nice Girl Like You, and The Goldbergs.

Parker Young

Adding to the list of United States of Al cast, Parker Young plays the role of Riley, a combat veteran. Riley served in combat in the Marines and deals with PTSD while trying to reconcile with his wife. Parker Young was recently seen in Imposters as Richard and is known for his work in Suburgatory and Enlisted.

Elizabeth Alderfer

The 35-year-old actor plays the role of Lizzie in the sitcom United States of Al. Lizzie is Riley's younger sister and daughter of Art. Elizabeth Alderfer is known for her work in Disjointed as Olivia and in A.P. Bio as Lynette. The actor has worked in movies and shows like The Good Wife, Orange Is the New Black, Game Day, and The Passage.

Kelli Goss

Kelli plays the role of Vanessa, Riley's wife in the new sitcom by CBS. Kelli Goss' character Vanessa is going through a divorce with her husband Riley and is currently caring for her daughter. The 29-year-old actor was previously seen in a minor role in Grey's Anatomy and has worked in shows like Speechless, The Big Bang Theory, The Young and the Restless, and Big Time Rush.

Dean Norris

Portraying the role of a veteran, Dean Norris is seen playing the role of Riley and Lizzie's father named Art. The 58-year-old actor is famously known for playing a DEA agent in Breaking Bad. With an impressive filmography, Dean has worked in several shows and movies over the years such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, GattacaBeat Cop, Starship Troopers, and Superstore.

Promo Pic credit: United States of Al Instagram