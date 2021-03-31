Vijay Varma Introduces Ok Computer's Crew; Wittily Replies To Fan Giving Dating Advice

Yaara star Vijay Varma took to his Instagram to introduce the 'youngest crew' of his latest sci-fi drama Ok Computer. The actor penned down a personal message for the crew along with pictures from behind the sets of the show. Vijay also hilariously replied back to a comment from a follower who claimed to solve love life issues. Check out Vijay Varma's Instagram post here!

Vijay Varma's Ok Computer crew

From directors to extras, the 37-year-old actor made sure to include all of the crew of his comedy-drama in his Instagram post. Vijay posted multiple pictures of the crew. The pictures depicted the actor having fun with the crew as they clicked several fun pictures and selfies. Vijay captioned the post as 'meet the directors and creators of Ok Computer', furthermore he informed his fans that it was the youngest crew he had ever worked with.

Describing the team as 'most talented bunch', Vijay complimented the crew by writing that they made the show and are responsible for its success so far. He also made sure to appreciate the ones who are not in the pictures on his post. He ended his post by tagging Disney+Hotstars and Ok Computer's official social media handles.

Vijay Varma hilariously replies to a fan's comment

Fans of the actor and the web series dropped several compliments for the actor but there was one among the bunch who had different plans. One comment from a follower urged Vijay's followers to direct message her if they were facing dating and marriage problems to which Viajy replied hilariously. Tired of the constant spamming of such messages, the actor replied to the user writing 'yeh Baadshah burger with added human flavour wala ad to aana he tha'.

Fans were quick to reply to his comment with laughing emojis as they laughed at Vijay's frustration for spam comments. Several fans also complimented Vijay Varma's Ok Computer and praised his performance. One fan praised the unique concept of the series and appreciated the team of the show.

Pic Credit: Vijay Varma Instagram.

Ok Computer Cast

Directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, Ok Computer starred Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte. The sci-fi drama streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on the 26th of March and received a positive response from the fans. Adding to the Ok Computer cast are actors like Rasika Dugal, Jackie Shroff, Kani Kusruti and Vibha Chibber.

