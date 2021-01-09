'Vikings Season 4' Ending Explained: Do The Sons Of Ragnar Part Ways?

The Vikings season 4 ending saw the end of one generation with the death of Ragnar and the rise of the next generation with his sons. Since their father’s death, both the sons of Ragnar have only had one mission which was revenge. Throughout the season, the sons who are very much like their father, trying to avenge his death. However, they try different approaches which lead to complicating things further for them. The Vikings season 5 further sheds light on several aspects of sons and thus the quest for revenge and expansion began with the end of Vikings season 4.

Also Read | 'Vikings' Trailer For The Final Season Out; Spoiler Alert: Bjorn Ironside Is Alive!

Vikings season 4 ending explained

Also Read | Defense Shines As Cleveland St. Beats N. Kentucky 58-44

The Vikings season 4 closed with the introduction of Heahmund, who is a religious man. This character left the viewers with several doubts as to his motives, which seemed unclear at the time. During the season, the main protagonist for the Vikings series, Ragnar, is shown to be badly wounded and in a bad state. He would eventually go on to die and his sons would set out to avenge his death, in different ways. During this time, Floki begins to train Ivar, one of the sons of Ragnar. He manages to turn him into a bloodthirsty Viking. As the seasons play along, a number of events take place throughout the run. Towards the end, however, the Viking army fights against King Aelle whom they brutally defeat.

Also Read | Vikings Enter Offseason With Deteriorated Defense To Repair

It is also revealed that Helga has been murdered and Floki finds her body. Devastated at the sight, he musters courage and buries her, giving her a more respectable ending. Meanwhile, the brothers argue with each other jovially as to who will kill their father’s murderer. The sons of Ragnar wait patiently as they eagerly wait to avenge the death of their father. It is later revealed that Bjorn makes a side deal with a mysterious character. Later, the brothers are anguished as they are denied the chance to kill their father's murderer and wish to punish the court and the country for dishonouring their father’s death. The arguments get heated to a point where Ivar throws an axe killing Sigurd. This forever divides the brothers.

Also Read | Vikings QB Cousins Has Put Up Big Numbers Against Lions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.