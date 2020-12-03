'Vikings' Trailer For The Final Season Out; Spoiler Alert: Bjorn Ironside Is Alive!

Vikings is a historical action drama television series. It has garnered great success with its six seasons, consisting of 79 episodes. The sixth and final season has been divided into two parts with the first part airing in December 2019. Now after a long wait, part B of the series is ready to premiere soon and the makers have dropped the trailer.

Vikings final season trailer out

Amazon Prime Video has released the Vikings trailer for its last and final episodes. It starts on an exciting note for Bjorn Ironside’s fans as he is still alive, after seemingly being killed by his half-brother, Ivar the boneless, portrayed by Alex Høgh Andersen. It shows that the fate of Kattegat depends on the recovery of Bjorn, played by Alexander Ludwig.

Russian actor Danila Kozlovsky is seen as Oleg of Novgorod, ready with his massive army for any fight. The trailer has more to offer besides Kattegat's battle. The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok will be taking different paths and sides. It seems like Ivar will be leaving Oleg’s company to go on his journey having big ambition, and he is joined by his brother, Hvitserk, essayed by Marco Ilsø. Jordon Patrick Smith as Ubbe is trying to complete his father’s dream as he goes to the land where Floki is missing, in order to get peace. The trailer also has a sea monster, featuring the creature for the first time. In the end, it looks like Bjorn will go on battle again against Ivar. Over all, it promises more drama, battle, and blood as the Vikings are looking for Valhalla. It will premiere on December 30, 2020.

Created and written by Michael Hirst, Vikings will conclude with 10 episodes in part of the final sixth season. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video, even before History channel, in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Austria. In India, the series is currently available on Netflix, but there is no news yet whether the final season will arrive on the same platform or it will move to Prime Video. Vikings Final season cast includes Peter Franzen, Georgia Hirst, Ragga Ragnars, Alicia Agneson, and others.

