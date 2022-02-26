Vikings Valhalla: Shooting Location, Cast, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Vikings: Valhalla, a new historical drama, recently arrived on the OTT giant Netflix. The show released on February 25 and soon became the talk of the town. The show left netizens divided, but a majority of viewers liked the plot. Vikings: Valhalla take place 100 years after the events of the historical drama Vikings that aired from 2013 to 2020 and tells the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history.

The show opens with a tense situation between the Vikings and the English royals as they reach a breaking point. On the other hand, Vikings also clash over the conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs. While the series saw a plethora of action sequences taking place against the huge dramatic sets, here are the shooting locations of the new Netflix historical drama.

Where was Vikings Valhalla filmed?

The new Vikings show revolves around the Vikings in England, therefore, a lot of the scenes in the show were filmed in Great Britain. As per Irish Central, the show was filmed in several locations across Ireland. Some scenes of the show were also shot near the Wicklow Mountains, a coveted tourist destination that has lakeside views and mountains peaks. The location is also known for some popular events like Footfalls Wicklow Walking Festival.

Apart from the Wicklow Mountains, some scenes were also shot at the Ashford Studios in County Wicklow. A few scenes were filmed in Dublin. Some more filming locations of the show included the Poulaphouca Reservoir, a reservoir and wild bird conservation area in County Wicklow.

Cast of Vikings Valhalla

Sam Corlett played the lead role of Leif Eriksson in the latest outing of Vikings. Frida Gustavsson also played an important role, Leif's sister Freydis Eriksdotter. Apart from these two, Leo Suter played Harald Sigurdsson, Bradley Freegard played King Canute, Johannes Haukur Johannesson essayed Olaf Haraldsson, Laura Berlin portrayed Emma of Normandy, Caroline Henderson played Jarl Haakom and Louis Davidson essayed Prince Edmund.

Where to watch Vikings Valhalla Season 1?

Vikings Valhalla debuted on the OTT giant Netflix, which is also home for the previous show Vikings. The show released on February 25, 2022. The first season of the show contains eight episodes.

Image: Instagram/@netflixvalhalla