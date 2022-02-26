'Vikings: Valhalla' Twitter Review: New Netflix Show Leaves Netizens Divided On Opinion

Netflix's new show Vikings: Valhalla recently arrived on the OTT platform and soon became the talk of the town. The show is intended to be the sequel to the popular historical drama Vikings that aired from 2013 to 2020. While the show is widely discussed on the internet, here his now netizens are reacting to it.

The events of Vikings: Valhalla take place 100 years after the original series and tells the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history. The show opens up to a tense situation as tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a breaking point when Vikings clash over the conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs.

The new show focuses on Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiriksdottir and Harald Hardrada. The show has eight episodes in the first season that was released on February 25, 2022.

Vikings: Valhalla Twitter review

Twitter saw netizens divided when it came to reviewing the new show. However, a majority of people enjoyed the show. Sharing the review about the show, a Twitter user wrote, "Vikings: Valhalla is a WILD ride! It’s super fast-paced and packed with awesome fight sequences. Great characters. Solid story. A must watch for Vikings fans, and perfectly accessible to newcomers."

Another netizen wrote, "My two cents on Vikings: Valhalla - it’s one of the best series to ever drop on Netflix! It’s perfectly paced and the action sequences are so captivating, I couldn’t look away. Also Leo Suter is such a scene stealer, it has to be said."

Vikings: Valhalla is a WILD ride! It’s super fast-paced and packed with awesome fight sequences. Great characters. Solid story. A must watch for Vikings fans, and perfectly accessible to newcomers. @NetflixValhalla #VikingsValhalla pic.twitter.com/hlOZ6hbFph — Ashley (@AshWHurst) February 21, 2022

My two cents on Vikings: Valhalla - it’s one of the best series to ever drop on Netflix! It’s perfectly paced and the action sequences are so captivating, I couldn’t look away ⚔️



Also Leo Suter is such a scene stealer, it has to be said. — Olivia Gacka 🦇 thatfictionlife (@olivia_gacka) February 25, 2022

Is Vikings; Valhalla good? — Duns. (@LifeOfAdunni) February 25, 2022

Some netizens were seemingly not delighted by the new show. Talking about the show, a Twitter user wrote, "VikingsValhalla so they shoot fire arrows that we don't see land anywhere and after that their own boats wet their sails??" "there is no battle logic in this bridge sequence, shame," the user added.

Another user wrote, "VikingsValhalla season one feels like two really good seasons of television squeezed into one pretty good but very poorly paced season. It’s just a bit too much story for eight episodes that leave precious little time for actual character development." Others also found it boring. Here are some more reviews by fans.

#VikingsValhalla

so they shoot fire arrows that we don't see land anywhere and after that their own boats wet their sails??

there is no battle logic in this bridge sequence, shame#Netflix #Vikings pic.twitter.com/hMR4sq3Da4 — Leo Nidas (@madretsma1) February 26, 2022

#VikingsValhalla season one feels like two really good seasons of television squeezed into one pretty good but very poorly paced season. It’s just a bit too much story for eight episodes that leave precious little time for actual character development. — Leith Skilling #BLM #IStandWithUkraine (@LeithSkilling) February 26, 2022

I gave #VikingsValhalla 2½ episodes. It's not awful but it's not good either. It's boring and I just can't seem to connect with any of the characters. I don't find any of them likeable. Oh well. What can you do? #Vikings pic.twitter.com/axDdDBYI4N — JayLis 💋👑 (@Jay_Lis) February 26, 2022

Image: twitter/@toufikurrr