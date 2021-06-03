Vikrant Massey Shares First Look Poster Of 'Haseen Dillruba' And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry by showcasing his acting versatility through his characters in movies and web series like Mirzapur, Ginny Weds Sunny, Criminal Justice and many others. The actor is now all set to present a dark murder mystery in Aanand L Rai's next film Haseen Dillruba. He recently took to his social media handles to share the first look poster of his movie.

Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dillruba first look poster

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey wrote, "Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy." The first look poster shared by the actor shows a video of the words Hassen Dillruba popping on-screen in gold which soon turns white with splashes of blood on the letters with a single red rose popping up between the two words. The poster also revealed that the movie is set to release on July 2 on Netflix. Check it out.

Netizens react to Haseen Dillruba's first look poster

Fans of the actor were thrilled by the news and took to the post's comments section to share their excitement by dropping a ton of heart and fire emojis. Netizens shared that they cannot wait to watch the movie and also wished him all the best for the same. Many fans also praised the actor for his previous performances. One user wrote, "Finally a Vikrant Massey film" while another commented, "he is back." Take a look at some of the comments below.

A look at Vikrant Massey's movies and upcoming projects

Vikrant's Haseen Dillruba was originally slated to have a theatrical release in September 2020 but was pushed back because of the ongoing pandemic. The movie is now set to have an OTT release on July 2. The mystery thriller is directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai. The film also features Harshvardhan Rane.

Apart from this, Vikrant has several movies this year including Yaar Jigri, 14 Phere, Mumbaikar and Love Hostel. The first look poster of his next project Mumbaikar was released on April 3, on Vikrant Massey's 34th birthday. In Mumbaikar, Vikrant Massey will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar.

IMAGE: VIKRANT MASSEY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.