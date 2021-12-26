Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Whether Kingpin Is Alive After 'Hawkeye' Season Finale

The season finale of MCU's series Hawkeye unveiled the antagonist of the show and it was none other than Vincent D'Onofrio' Kingpin. Kingpin was introduced in Marvel's TV series Daredevil that was on the air from 2015-2018, fans were surprised as D'Onofrio' notorious villain made an entry in Hawkeye.

The season finale of Hawkeye left fans on a cliffhanger and questioning Kingpin's future in MCU as Maya aka Echo the adopted niece of Kingpin was seen shooting him, although it is not clear whether the crime lord survived. Vincent D'Onofrio opened up about the future of the supervillain and answered whether Kingpin was really dead.

Is Kingpin dead after Hawkeye?

In an interview with Collider, Vincent D'Onofrio spoke about the cliffhanging ending of Hawkeye and revealed if Kingpin was dead. D'Onofrio said that even wasn't aware of the villain's future in MCU and said, "I can comment personally. I can't comment about any fact because [Marvel Studios] just don't tell me ... So, it made me hope that it would continue, and it still makes me feel that way. I mean, in my mind, she definitely shot him. And, I walked away from Daredevil, at first, I thought, 'Maybe he'll come back somehow.'"

He added, "And then very quickly after that, I thought I was walking away for good ... So I had always hoped because of the fans wanting him back and everybody, I'd hope that I would come back. So, I feel the same way now."

Hawkeye ending explained

In the season finale of Hawkeye, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop come face-to-face with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and successfully take down an army of Tracksuit Mafia goons. An injured Kingpin is then held at a gunpoint by his niece Maya Lopez, who has learnt that he manipulated Ronin into killing her father. A gunshot is heard being fired, filled by a sound of a body hitting the ground, although it is unclear whether Kingpin is dead.

The finale revealed the true owner of a mysterious Rolex watch found in the wreckage of the Avengers Compound and it was none other than Laura Barton's watch. It is revealed that Clint's wife Laura Barton was a SHIELD agent and the watch given to her when she became one of their agents. Number '19' is inscribed in the back of the watch giving a nod to Agent 19 who is also known as the Mockingbird.

