Vincenzo's Cast: Song Joong-ki To Jeon Yeo-been; Character Details Of This Korean Show

Helmed by Kim Hee-won, Vincenzo is a recently released South Korean TV show that premieres on tvN every Saturday and Sunday. The plot of the show revolves around the life of a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, who during a visit to his motherland, gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of Justice. Here, we have curated all the details regarding Vincenzo’s cast for you. Continue reading to know intriguing details.

Vincenzo’s cast:

Song Joong-ki as Vincenzo Cassano/ Park Joo-hyung

Vincenzo’s cast features Song Joong-ki as the main protagonist who is an Italian lawyer of Korean descent. Adopted as the son of the mafia Cassano family, his birth name is Park Joo-hung. Vincenzo has a different method of dealing with problems.

Jeon Yeo-been as Hong Cha-young

Jeon Yeo-been is an associate for the Woosang Law Firm and the daughter of the late Hong Yoo-chan. Hong Cha-young usually tends to overreact and her method of dealing with problems usually involves bribing. Her nature is very sensitive and she blames the death of her mother on her father. Hong Cha-young joins Vincenzo in his vendetta against Babel Group.

Ok Taec-yeon as Jang Jun-woo/ Jang Han-seok/ Babo

Jang Jun-woo is a psychopathic intern working in the Woosang Law Firm under lawyer Cha-young as her personal assistant. He is a happy-go-lucky, dumb, and naive man who has many secrets.

Kim Yeo-jin as Choi Myung-hee

Vincenzo’s cast sees Kim Yeo-jin as Choi Myung-hee, a former prosecutor who quits the Woosang Law firm as its senior partner. She appears to be a good-natured woman who enjoys Zumba but in reality, she is corrupt.

Kwak Dong-yeon as Jang Han-seo

Jang Han-seo is the half-brother of Jang Jan-woo. He is the illegitimate son of the chairman who publicly acts as the Chairman of Babel Group in his brother’s place. He paints a picture of being a rude guy however, in reality, he is extremely dim-witted.

(Promo Image Source: Still from the show Vincenzo)