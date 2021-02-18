Viral Shweta Video Has Netflix India Sharing A Pro-tip On Getting Muted During A Call

While people on social media are still not done with the Pawri Hori Hai meme created by Yashraj Mukhate, there is a new viral Shweta video on the internet which has got people laughing over the blunder made by a girl named Shweta during a Zoom call with her classmates. The 2.5 minute-long video posted on Youtube shows how Shweta didn't realize her mic was on during the meeting and went on to narrate somebody else's secrets, which everybody else in the meeting also heard.

In the video one can hear other members of the meeting warning her and asking to mute or not speak anymore, probably because her speaker was off, Shweta didn't listen and continued gossiping about a guy. There is an array of memes on social media already, hours after the video first surfaced online and the official page of Netflix India is the latest to join the bandwagon.

Netflix India's meme on the viral Shweta video

The internet is having a field day with Shweta's viral video and everybody is coming up with hilarious ideas on how to make memes based on it. A girl named Shweta who mistakenly revealed one of her friend's secrets in front of the whole class is the reason behind the new trend on social media, which got Netflix India's attention as well. They posted a meme on their official Instagram handle that read, "Pro Tip - The best way to get muted on a group call is to start giving out spoilers."

Fan reactions on Netflix India's meme

Followers of Netflix India's official handle were impressed with the speed at which the post came out, given that the viral meme was only shared earlier today. Fans and followers took to the comments section and each one of them had a hilarious take on the Shweta joke. While many related Shweta's video with Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri Hori Hai meme and said, "Shweta aaj toh tumhari pawri hori hai", another Instagram user wrote, "Shweta is the new Karen!". Another person had a witty response to Netflix's meme and said, "If only Shweta had taken tips from Netflix ðŸ˜‚" and others talked about how a girl named Shweta should never be trusted.

