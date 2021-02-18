Shahid Kapoor Goofily Joins 'Pawri' Trend With Raashii & Co, Calls It 'fakers Faking Feku'

While India and Pakistan mention in the same breath is often accompanied with heated matters of politics or rivalry in sports, a video has become a common talking point for the neighbouring countries. Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s video of a ‘party’ (making headlines as ‘Pawri') is being lapped up big time in India, with video being made and enjoyed. Even celebrities and music composer Yashraj Mukhate’s mash-up raising the excitement for it, the latest to join the trend was Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor joins ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend

Shahid Kapoor was in his elements in a video shot on the sets of a web series he is shooting with director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. While Mobeen starts her with ‘Ye hamari car hai’, (this is our car), here Raj introduces Shahid and his co-star Raashii Khanna as ‘Ye hamara stars hai’, before he says ‘Aur Ye Hum Hai’, (this is us) and ‘yaha pawri ho rahi hai’ (Here, the party is going on).

Shahid was seen grooving to Party All Night and making goofy expressions and twisting the lyrics of the song to ‘bottle khulne do, sab kuch khulne do,’ as other members of joined and laughed along.

In the caption, the Udta Punjab star seemed to call the team 'fakers' and that they were 'faking feku', perhaps referring to the Pakistani influencer and her friends.

Yashraj Mukhate’s version in particular has gone viral in the same way his Rasode me Kaun tha video did. Actors like Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan have been among those who have tried out the Pawri video trend. Even Union Minister Smriti Irani quipping that she will prefer Shehnaaz Gill’s Tommy video over Pawri had become a talking point.

Shahid Kapoor on the professional front

Shahid is yet to announce the title of the web series with Raashi Khanna, being directed by Raj and DK. He will next feature on the big screen on Diwali with his movie Jersey, where he plays a cricketer. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead and is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name.

