Wamiqa Gabbi Replaces Mrunal Thakur In Netflix's Prequel Project Of 'Baahubali'

One of the biggest visual treats of Indian cinema, Baahubali is now all set to receive a prequel series on Netflix. The prequel will revolve around the life of the character Sivagami, which was played by Ramya Krishnan in the movie. Mrunal Thakur was chosen to play the role of young Sivagami but now several reports suggest that Wamiqa Gabbi will now play the role of Sivagami.

Wamiqa Gabbi replaces Mrunal Thakur in Netflix's Baahubali project

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Punjabi actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been a part of projects like Jab We Met, Mausam, and Love Aaj Kal, will now play the role of Sivagami in the Netflix prequel adaptation of Baahubali. Previously, this role was played by Mrunal Thakur. A source also revealed that seventy percent of the prequel adaptation was completed, but the film was suddenly scrapped by the makers as they didn't like how the film was shaping up. The source further added that they decided to scrap the movie because they didn't want to compromise the quality of the franchise. However, they have now started the project again with a new cast and replaced Mrunal Thakur with Wamiqa Gabbi as Mrunal has a busy schedule.

More about Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi has done films in several languages. She has been a part of Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and even Telugu films. She played a brief role in Jab We Met in 2007 and then she went on to star in several popular movies. She played the role of Nikky in the popular Punjabi movie Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22. She then starred in several popular Punjabi films like Ishq Brandy, Ishq Hazir Hai, and Nikka Zaildar 2. She made her Telugu debut with the film Bhale Manchi Roju in 2015.

In 2016, she played a crucial role in the Tamil film Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam and got a good response from the audience for her performance. She also played the role of Eva in the Malayalam movie Nine in the year 2019. She was last seen in a Punjabi movie called Galwakdi. She also starred in a music video called Mausama in 2020.

Source: Wamiqa Gabbi/ Mrunal Thakur's Instagram