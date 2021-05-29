What Are The 'Lucifer' Season 6 New Reveals? Details On The Plot And Release Date

The show's creators of the popular Netflix thriller Lucifer, Ildy Modrovich as well as Joe Henderson, have stated that season 6 will feature a time leap for its final season. The series is based on the same-named DC Comics protagonist developed by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, who first appeared in The Sandman books before receiving his own spinoff. Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia are among the series' ensemble cast members.

Lucifer Season 6 details

The detective show follows the titular ruler of Hell as he leaves his domain and travels to Los Angeles, where he falls in love with an LAPD detective and utilises his powers of manipulation to disclose people's actual intents in order to assist her in solving murders. Lucifer had been a Fox original during the first three seasons before becoming a Netflix original after being cancelled by the primetime channel and resurrected by the streaming service. Following the entrance of their father God and his announcement that he would be departing in the expectation that one of his sons would be taking over the baton, the main protagonist faces up against his conniving twin brother Michael in Chapter 5B of the show.

Executive producers Modrovich and Henderson spoke with ET about some of the series' biggest surprises from Lucifer Season 5 part 2, which just debuted. When asked if the last season will feature a time jump similar to season 5A, they both replied in the affirmative but declined to say when or how far. Henderson said, "We're not going to leap that far." Modrovich also cracked a joke: "We just start with Lucifer and Chloe in the old age home. Just doing… Water aerobics. Yeah. Why not?!”.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Lucifer season 6, but it is expected to arrive in 2021. It's a distinct possibility, given that the season concluded production in the spring of 2021. As a result, the season might debut in the fall or winter of 2021. That is the ideal situation. Regrettably, Netflix's seasons are frequently spaced out by around a year. So, season 5 came to a close in May 2021. Season 6 is expected to premiere in May 2022, according to some enthusiasts. We don't know whether Netflix will keep fans hanging that long, but the series finale will most likely be released in early 2022.

Image: Still from Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2

