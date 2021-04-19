What Does Kody Brown Do For A Living? Find Out 'Sister Wives' Kody Brown's Net Worth Here

Sister Wives' Kody Brown has four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, with whom he has a total of 18 children. While being on international television means that the family earns a good income, Kody Brown has also mentioned that he has a job. Not only him but his wives Janelle and Meri too have jobs. Meanwhile, Robyn and Christine run the household and take care of the children, as told on the first episode of the series. On the show, the head of the Brown family is hardly ever seen working, which has led fans to ask 'What does Kody Brown do for a living?'

What does Kody Brown do for a living?

In the pilot episode of the first season, Sister Wives' Kody Brown hinted towards working in the internet ad sales field. According to Bustle, the reality TV show star decided to leave his job and fully focus on the family's brand. Soon after that, in 2012, he wrote a book which went on to become a New York bestseller, titled Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

Brown had listed everything, from the pros and cons to the idea of living in a polygamic relationship in the book. He also wrote about the perceptions of " distrust, prejudice, even fear" according to the book's description. The book currently has over 850 reviews and a 4-star rating on Amazon.

What is Kody Brown's net worth?

The Brown family together owns a great number of different businesses together. Kody started a detox program along with the rest of his clan named LIV International. Brown family promoted the venture with the tagline "detox the world one family at a time". Kody's wife Robyn Brown has her own online business selling jewellery and clothing. The brand is called The SisterWife's Closet

In 2020, SoapDirt reported that Kody Brown's net worth was $800,000. His first wife Meri Brown had a net worth of $400,000. His fourth and only legal wife, Robyn Brown was worth $600,000, while Janelle and Christine earned more than $400,000 each. MeAww has reported that the family members are paid 10% of each episode that airs on TLC which meant that Kody Brown and each of his wives earned from $25,000 to $40,000 for every episode.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from different websites. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.)

(Promo Image Source: Still from SisterWives TLC)