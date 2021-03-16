What Happened Between Sharon Osbourne And Sheryl Underwood During 'The Talk' Show?

CBS' longest-running talk show The Talk has been on an indefinite hiatus since Sharon Osborne engaged in a heated argument with her co-host Sheryl Underwood over British journalist Piers Morgan's comments rubbishing Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, it has been nearly a week since The Talk went temporarily off air following Sharon Osborne's "outburst" defending Piers Morgan, but the two hosts have reportedly not reconciled over the issue. Read to know what happened between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood in The Talk here.

Sharon Osbourne engages in a heated argument with Sheryl Underwood

On March 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey in an interview where the couple made shocking revelations about the Royal Family, especially about racist comments within the Palace about their son Archie's skin colour. Meghan also went on to discuss she struggled with her mental health saying she "didn't want to be alive anymore".

However, British journalist Piers Morgan remarked that he "did not believe a word" about what Meghan said in the interview. On March 10, CBS' The Talk show host Sharon Osbourne later defended Morgan's statement in a tweet, saying "I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth."

On Wednesday, March 10, Sharon was engaged in a heated argument with her The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood for questioning her defence of Piers Morgans statement and since then, the show was taken off air for a couple of days by the network. Osbourne later issued a public apology to those she offended in the black community with her alleged racist remarks but did not mention Underwood. An excerpt from her apology reads, "To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist to take over". Take a look at what she posted here

According to Page Six, a source close to Sharon Osborne revealed that she has in fact reached out to Underwood personally and texted her a very detailed, emotional and heartfelt apology, on Friday, March 12. The source also revealed that it was originally Osborn who wanted to talk about Meghan Markle in the show, and when things got out of hand, she lashed out about supporting Morgan Piers on social media and was dragged for her comments.

CBS network added that they were investigating the incident on the show and a rep said that they were committed to a "diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace". The Talk also suspended live episodes and aired previously recorded shows on Monday and Tuesday. They are expected to return to live shows from March 17 onwards.