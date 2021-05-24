What Happened To Arthur Gunn On 'American Idol'? Find Out Here

Arthur Gunn's absence at the American Idol has drawn several reactions from the audience. Arthur was set to perform at the Season finale this year but when the show began airing, he was absent. Gunn was set to perform alongside celebrity guest Sheryl Crow. But in the end Graham DeFranco performed with Crow. So, what happened to Arthur Gunn on American Idol? Find out below.

What happened to Arthur Gunn on American Idol?

The highly anticipated American Idol finale took place this Sunday. The final three contestants of the night were Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, and Willie Spence. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, all the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were in attendance of the finale. But even though the judges shared their take on the final performances of the contestants, the fans were the ultimate decision makers. But more than the finale, an absence on the show caught quite a lot of attention.

Many past contestants from this season made a comeback and performed on the American Idol stage for the finale. But amongst these performances, Arthur Gunn was missing. Arthur made his return to the show as a last-minute twist. As mentioned earlier, Arthur Gunn was supposed to perform with Sheryl Crow but DeFranco stepped on stage and performed. Gunn’s absence was neither explained by the producers, nor the judges.

After Sheryl and Graham’s performance, Katy commented, that Graham “Killed it. Sang so well”. She added that she was glad that he was present for the finale and even performed. Graham DeFranco was one of the Top 16 contestants on the show and appeared on several episodes even after elimination. Talking about Arthur Gunn, the American Idol contestant came on second place last season, after winning the comeback competition he was eliminated in the Top 7.

In the end, Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of American Idol 2021. For his finale performance, Chayce to sing both a solo and a song with a celebrity guest. He chose to perform Beatles’ hit track, Blackbird. Since the beginning of the season, Chayce was one of the top contenders and performed several songs that earned him praises from the audience and the judges alike.

IMAGE: ARTHUR GUNN'S INSTAGRAM

