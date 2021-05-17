What Happened To Casey Bishop On 'American Idol 19'? Know About The Contestant

In the recent episode of American Idol 19, the finalists were announced. While the judges were impressed with the top 5 contestants, they had to eliminate the two singers before heading for the finale episode. The episode ended with the top 3 singers giving a performance. In the finale episode, Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler will compete to win the title. Read further to know what happened to Casey Bishop, the fourth contestant.

What happened to Casey Bishop on American Idol 19?

As the top 3 singers were announced, the judges and the host had to say goodbye to Casey Bishop. She was one of the top 5 contestants in the show. Since the start of the show, she has impressed the judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry who gave her "yes" and a ticket to Hollywood. To reach the top 5, Casey went on to sing Paradise by Coldplay and nailed the performance which placed her in the position.

Talking about her life before the show, the 16-year old practised her craft via karaoke at a restaurant in Fort Myers, as per TalentReports.com. While she was young, her voice would capture the attention of the audience, which packed the restaurants she performed in. Talking to NBC2 News, Casey revealed that she had previously been rejected when trying out for America's Got Talent and The Voice competition shows. She also said that she tried her luck for American Idol 19 and her journey has been smooth and it was worth a shot.

A look at American Idol top 5 contestants

Casey was voted for Top 5, which became Top 4 after Caleb Kennedy dropped out. The 16-year old found himself in a controversy when a video surfaced online. The three-second video shows Kennedy sitting beside someone who appears to be wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood. He claimed that he was 12 years old when the video was shot. The finale will take place next Sunday where the top 3 will compete to get America's vote. They will perform for the last time and along with them judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will each perform a hit song during the show.

IMAGE: Casey Bishop's Instagram

