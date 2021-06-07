What Happened To Chris Harrison On 'The Bachelor'? Why Did He Quit After 25 Seasons?

American television personality Chris Harrison is most popularly known for hosting the reality dating series The Bachelor for 25 seasons since its premiere in 2002 until he quit earlier this year in February. The reality dating show, including the spin-off series Bachelor in Paradise, has been synonymous with the name Chris Harrison for many years now. Recently, the host stepped back from his position over allegations of racism and his role was taken over by other celebrity comedians.

What happened to Chris Harrison on The Bachelor?

According to a report by Variety, television host Chris Harrison made racial comments in an interview with Extra, following which he announced that he will temporarily leave the series starring Matt James, the first Black Bachelor, including the remaining episodes at that time. Harrison appeared on Extra to discuss allegations against Rachael Kirkconnell, a white finalist in the series, who was accused of racism. Kirkconnell attended an antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018, while she was a college student, and when the controversial images resurfaced on social media this year, and Harrison defended her in the interview.

After his interview blew up in February, Harrison apologized and announced he would be stepping aside for an undisclosed period of time. He also stated that he is dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before. During that time, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon issued a joint statement, which said, "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing.” Since then, no news or updates have been released about his comeback and the network and studio are taking a wait-and-see approach. Sources close to the television personality stated that he cares deeply about the show and it's audience and has no plans to walk away on his own accord.

More about the show

The series revolves around a single bachelor who begins with a pool of romantic interests from whom he is expected to select a wife. During the course of the season, the bachelor eliminates candidates each week eventually culminating in a marriage proposal to his final selection. After the flagship of the original The Bachelor franchise, its success resulted in several spin-offs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games among many others.

Image - Chris Harrison's Instagram Account

