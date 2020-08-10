What Happened To Chris Potter On 'Good Witch' And Why Did He Leave The Show?

Good Witch is one of the most well-known, fantasy drama shows. Fans of fantasy drama stories, who have still not watched the Good Witch can now head over to Netflix, like five seasons of the show are available on the streaming platform. Good Witch is based on Hallmark's made-for-TV movie series, The Good Witch, which follows that journey Cassandra "Cassie" Nightingale played by Catherine Bell. Cassie is a witch who runs a small bookstore in Wisconsin’s Middleton city. She is simultaneously raising her daughter and step-children, while also helping the residents of Middleton generally. Read on to find out, “What happened to Chris Potter on the Good Witch?”

What happened to Chris Potter on the Good Witch?

The plot of Good Witch TV series starts off 10 years after the tragic death of Cassie's husband, the Chief of Police Jake Russel. The 59-year-old Canadian actor Chris Potter portrayed Jake Russel in the story. Jake Russel’s death on the show, came as a shock to many fans who had been watching Good Witch since its Hallmark days. Many fans took to Twitter to express their discontent about actor Chris Potter leaving the show. Here is what exactly happened to Sheriff Jake.

How did Jake die in Good Witch?

The premiere of Season 5 of Good Witch premiere revealed the fact that Sheriff Jake played by Chris Potter, indeed died in the line of duty. Many fans on twitter revealed that the relationship between Cassie and Jake was the sole reason that they had been watching the show for. All the fans of Good Witch from, its Hallmark days will remember Sheriff Jake as Cassie's first ally when she moved into Grey House in the town of Middleton. Jake Russell played by Chris Potter was also a widower with kids. Cassie and Jake become friends when Cassie saves Jake’s son from a neighbourhood dog. They soon form a bond, fall in love and get married.

Jake Russell - The Good Witch



Why did Chris Potter leave the Good Witch?

According to the report on Distractify, the Good Witch series had tried to get actor Chris Potter back on the show. On multiple occasions, the show’s creators asked the Canadian actor to reprise his role as Sheriff Jake. The report further reveals that Chris Potter got busy with other projects and decided to end his journey with the Good Witch show. Chris Potter has also been seen in Heartland, Queer as Folk and The Young and The Restless.

