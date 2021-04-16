What Happened To Dan On 'Nightwatch'? Find Out Why He Is Not In The Current Season

Dan Flynn has not been featuring in the recent episodes of the A&E docu-series Nightwatch, and fans were quick to notice this and start talking about it. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared an update about his absence from the current and sixth season of the show. Scroll along to find out what he has to say.

What Happened To Dan On Nightwatch?

Dan is one of the emergency responders in New Orleans and Tampa in Florida, and features on the reality show Nightwatch that documents their day-to-day life. The show focuses on sees police officers, firefighters and first responders as they receive almost a thousand call every night. The latest season of the show premiered on March 25, 2021, and fans did not take long before noticing that Dan Flynn was not a part of the crew and they were worried about the firefighter.

The show's avid watchers took to Twitter and flooded the platform with queries about where Dan was. Fans also started mentioning how it felt incomplete to see Titus without Dan as the two share a great bond. One of the fans wrote, “Not gonna lie, seeing Holly without Nick and Titus without Dan has me in my feels” while another simply asked, “Where is Dan? #Nightwatch”. Take a look at the tweets here.

Not gonna lie, seeing Holly without Nick and Titus without Dan has me in my feels ðŸ˜­ #Nightwatch — Josh Thornton (@JoshMTV) March 26, 2021

Omg I'm so excited @NightwatchHolly and @TitusTero are on the new season of #Nightwatch ! But what happened to Dan and Nick? And what about the hot police officers? Is it just going to be EMS and no police/fire this season? — Shauna (@Shauna90582561) March 26, 2021

Wow.. so far so good.. I just have to get use to the newbies... and Dan my 87 year old mother said she really misses you. #Nightwatch — Donna Goodfellow (@gringirl) March 26, 2021

Unfortunately not! But there are some great folks on this season! — Dan Flynn (@DanFlynn) March 26, 2021

Another Twitter user took to their feed and mentioned that they expected to see Dan on the show, to which the latter replied and wrote, “Unfortunately not! But there are some great folks on this season!”.

Dan and Titus took to the Facebook page of their collective venture The Pulse and revealed where Flynn is and why he will not be appearing on the ongoing season. Uploading a picture of them together, they wrote “Grateful for days off together! It doesn’t happen often, but we always make sure that it DOES HAPPEN. That’s what is important. Dan films #LiveRescue for months at a time coupled with my own life, @titustero is filming #Nightwatch coupled with his life. We will always support each other and always support each other’s family and interests!”. Further adding, “We founded #ThePulse to build a community to support #FirstResponders and we have some exciting things coming this year that we can’t wait to share with everyone!!! Catch Titus on Nightwatch tonight!”.