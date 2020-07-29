What Happened To Dave Hester? Why Did He Leave Storage Wars?

Storage Wars is one of the most unique reality TV shows ever made. Featuring on A&E in 2010, the show went on to continue for 12 seasons. The show featured a cast of experienced auction hunters, including Dave Hester, who has 25 years' worth of experience as an auction hunter. Dave Hester from Storage Wars shared the spotlight alongside auctioneer Dan Dotson, as well as auction hunters Darrell Sheets, Barry Weiss, Jarrod Schulz, and Brandi Passante. Read on to find out, what the reality star is up to now.

What happened to Dave Hester?

The now 56-year-old Dave Hester was one of the popular personas of the A&E reality television show Storage Wars. While Dave Hester, brought a lot of entertainment and drama in Storage Wars, the series also helped him grow his business and brand. However, the reality television star’s life-long love with the world of auctions put him at odds with the hand that fed him.

Dave Hester from Storage Wars infamously and publicly took A&E to court, by claiming the network was faking much of the action on the series. He went on to accuse the series’ creators of planting certain finds and fabricating some of the show’s narrative to boost the drama. In an interview given to a media portal in 2014, Dave Hester claimed that he was not comfortable participating in this charade anymore.

Why did Dave Hester leave Storage Wars?

The television network A&E responded by terminating Hester's role on the series. The infuriated Dave Hester took A&E to court, filing a $750,000 wrongful termination suit against his employers. The expensive lawsuit was eventually settled in 2014. To the shock of many fans, Dave Hester lost the battle and was ordered to pay A&E's legal fees. Surprisingly, Dave Hester eventually rejoined the series for another three seasons. Hence, it appears as though there were no hard feelings in the aftermath of the litigation.

What is Dave Hester from Storage Wars up to now?

According to the reports of a media portal, Dave Hester from Storage Wars is still very active in the storage locker auction scene outside of the show. In an old interview given by the television personality, he claimed that he was using his Storage Wars celebrity status to establish his own auctioneering business, and was spending his time running and consulting on auctions. However, to the shock of his fans, Dave Hester from Storage Wars was rushed to the hospital in late 2018.

Hester had reportedly suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke while sleeping. Luckily, his doctors were able to save him in time. Dave Hester from Storage Wars had reportedly spent a few uncertain days in the ICU and several more months in recovery. However, in a 2019 interview, the reality star revealed to an entertainment portal, that he was recovering faster than he had expected. Hester mentioned that in his recovery time he was re-learning nominal human abilities like walking and showering.

Dave Hester net worth

According to the reports of a celebrity media portal, Dave Hester from Storage Wars is worth $4 million. Most of Hester’s wealth came from his Storage Wars appearances. Moreover, the Los Angeles auctioneer also runs a successful storage locker business outside of the show.

