Lili Reinhart, Lily Singh, Ellen DeGeneres And Others Who Have Made Their Sexuality Public

Lili Reinhart has publicly come out as bisexual on the occasion of pride month. Similarly, many Hollywood celebrities, in the past, have gone public with their sexual orientation. Here are a few celebrities who spoke openly about their preferences on public podiums. The list includes Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Singh and more.

Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres became a part of the ensemble cast of the ABC series, These Friends of Mine in 1994. The then-actor soon emerged as the undisputed star of the show, which managed to make to the list of Top 20 Best-Rated Programs for the year, 1994-95. Ellen DeGeneres returned to the American TV with the show named Ellen in 1996.

A week before Ellen's episode aired, DeGeneres appeared on the cover of TIME magazine in which she revealed her sexuality. However, the later episodes of the show were taken off-air, as Ellen DeGeneres reportedly received backlash for coming out. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey about the same, the former actor and comedian revealed that people thought she was a freak.

Lily Singh

Taking to her Instagram handle to come out and speak about her orientation, Lily Singh in her February post came out as a bisexual woman. With the picture shared, Lily wrote: "âœ… Female âœ… Coloured âœ… Bisexual •••

Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers.

No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x â¤ï¸ðŸ§¡ðŸ’›ðŸ’šðŸ’™". Take a look:

Miley Cyrus

In an interview with a leading news daily, Miley Cyrus broke the silence on her sexuality and came out as a pansexual. Adding to the same, Miley Cyrus revealed that she always 'hated' the word bisexual as she thought she was being categorised. In the interview, Mile Cyrus explained that she went to a Los Angeles LGBTQ centre, where she encountered individuals who identified as gender-neutral and this helped her understand and discover her own gender identity. For the unversed, Pansexuality, also known as omnisexuality, is the attraction towards people of any sex or gender identity.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart, on Instagram, came out as a 'proud' bisexual woman, as the actor revealed that she was attending an LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood. Sharing the poster of the march, Lili Reinhart wrote: "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join".

