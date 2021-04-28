What Happened To Dr. Kapoor On New Amsterdam? The Real Reason Behind Dr. Kapoor's Exit!

The popular NBC medical drama New Amsterdam's third season premiered on the 2nd of March. The audience witnessed the gut-wrenching situation of medical professionals dealing with the pandemic while trying to look out for themselves. After Anupam Kher announced his departure from the show, many fans are left wondering what happened to Dr Kapoor on New Amsterdam, played by the actor?

What happened to Dr Kapoor on New Amsterdam?

In Anupam Kher's New Amsterdam, after dealing with covid, the audience witnessed that some doctors contracting the disease themselves. One of them was Dr Kapoor who developed heart problems after contracting the virus and was going through heart surgery for recovery. In a shocking revelation, fans learned that Dr Kapoor did not leave due to his heart issues but due to resignation as shown in New Amsterdam's latest episodes.

Iggy, played by Tyler Labine, had organized a welcome back party for Dr. Kapoor but he never arrived which ultimately hurt his sentiments. Dr. Agnes, played by Christine Chang, revealed that Dr. Kapoor has resigned and sent an email to the neurology department to compensate. This agitated Iggy, who felt betrayed by his friends for keeping the information from him and left several furious voicemails to Dr. Kapoor.

The real reason behind Dr. Kapoor's resignation

It was revealed in New Amsterdam's latest episodes by Ella, played by Dierdre Friel, that Dr. Kapoor was informed of the complications of his heart problems while he was in the surgery. He was told that the stress of carrying out his duties as a doctor would prove fatal for him and he should not risk going to the welcome party either. Ella explained to Iggy that Dr. Kapoor was extremely disheartened by the news and would not talk to anyone about it. Fans now eagerly await to see Dr. Kapoor again in the show to gain closure on the character.

New Amsterdam's cast

Created by David Schulner, the show has been entertaining its audience with its thrilling episodes for the last three years. The show stars actors such as Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine in the main cast. While the supporting cast features talented actors like Ana Villafañe, Zabryna Guevara, Lisa O'Hare and Mike Doyle.

