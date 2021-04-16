What Happened To Evie On Manifest? How Did Evie Die In The Show?

American show Manifest is a supernatural-drama series that first premiered on September 24, 2018, on NBC TV Network. The plot of the show revolves around the recurrence of passengers and crew members of a flight who were presumed dead for over five years. The show also had a character named Evie who appeared only in one episode from season one. Here is what happened to Evie on Manifest.

What happened to Evie on Manifest?

Evie, played by Simone Elizabeth Bart, appeared only in one episode of the show in the first season. Although she was mentioned more often by Michaela. Eventually, Evie died in the show because of Michaela before she boards Flight 828.

How did Evie die in Manifest?

Evie was Michaela and Lourdes' best friend. Their trio was known as the Three Amigas. Evie was bullied by a boy in sixth grade who wrote something on her locker since she wore heels to school. Evie watched him and refused to rat him out to their teacher. Instead, she waited for him outside the school to beat him up. Years later, Evie and Michaela went to a bar where Evie in intoxicated, and Michaela is also slightly drunk. Michaela had to drive Evie home when they met with a car accident that killed Evie. Later, Evie's parents Beverly and Glen blame Michaela for their daughter's death. Evie's heart was later donated to Carlos, a young boy, who always kept a picture of Evie.

Details about Manifest

Manifest airs on NBC TV Network and is also available on Amazon Prime Video. Manifest cast Athena Karkanis, Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J. R. Ramirez, Jake Messina, Luna Blaise, Matt Long, and Parveen Kaur. The supernatural drama is co-written and created by Jeff Rake. Currently, the series has reached its third season that premiered on April 1, 2021, after being announced in June 2020. The story of the show is based on an unusual event in which passengers and crew members of the Montego Air Flight 828 were presumed to be dead but reintegrate into society after five years. However, they go through disturbing realities of life.

