What Happened To Fiona On 'Shameless'? Find Out Why The Character Is Not In Season 10

In the series finale of season nine of the hit American comedy-drama show, Shameless, fans saw that their beloved character Fiona Gallagher receives a cheque for $100,000 due to the sale of a property she had bought. Naturally, this kind of wealth can set Fiona free from her financial problems, as otherwise, she had been struggling to support her family. The season nine finale of Shameless was titled Home, and the title sure did justice to how the story unfolded in the last episode. Find out, "What happened to Fiona in Shameless?"

What happened to Fiona in Shameless? Why did she leave?

In the finale episode of Shameless, Fiona senses that she is no longer needed as the mother, as her children have grown up and 19-year old Debbie is stepping up to take the responsibilities. Fiona is being set free from all sides as her long-standing court case for punching a woman who called the cops on Liam's lemonade stand also gets dismissed. All Fiona had to do to put the matter to rest is pay a fine of $2,500.

At this point, fans can clearly see that their darling character Fiona, who had always been burdened with responsibilities, is finally free. There was nothing holding her back, on top of that, she also gets buyout from Max for the plot of land that she invested in. Hence, with no police charges holding her back, no one needing her anymore, and no anticipation of either a real job or future in Chicago, Fiona decides to leave.

Before leaving, she visits Ian, who is in prison, one last time. And he advises her to "Go. Go as far away from here as you can and don't ever look back”. Before Fiona leaves, her parting gift for Debbie, who is the new matriarch of the Gallagher clan, is a cheque for $50,000. Hence, in the old Fiona fashion, she still thinks of her family and their well being before leaving. However, no one knows where Fiona Gallagher is headed.

Why isn’t Fiona in Shameless Season 10?

Fiona Gallagher in Shameless is played by the 33-year-old American Actor Emmy Rossum. Since the news of Emmy Rossum leaving Shameless came out, fans have been wondering why the actor decided to leave the show after nine years and nine seasons as Fiona. According to the reports of a media portal, there were several reasons that prompted Emmy Rossum’s departure from the show.

One of these reasons is that Fiona’s love-life on Shameless had become stale, which left fans missing Jimmy and Steve. In the ninth season, Fiona was dating Ford, played by actor Richard Flood. However, their relationship seemed very bland to a lot of fans. The media report also suggested that, while Fiona was still the matriarchal figure in the family, her siblings had clearly outgrown her and have become capable of handling their own lives.

Emmy Rossum quits Shameless

The 33-year-old actor, Emmy Rossum is best known for her iconic role in Shameless, but she also has also been a part of many incredible movies like the 2004 film The Phantom of the Opera. She starred alongside actors such as Gerard Butler and Patrick Wilson in the film. Emmy Rossum was also one of the lead characters in the 2014 film You’re Not You, in which she acted alongside Josh Duhamel and Hilary Swank. The actor has also featured in movies like The Day After Tomorrow, Poseidon and Cold Pursuit.

