What Happened To Janine From 'My 600-lb Life'? See Pics Of Her Unbelievable Transformation

Janine Mueller was over 650 pounds when she first appeared on the Season 6 of the TLC show My 600-lb Life in 2018. At that point Janine Mueller had spent almost an entire decade of her life, being immobile. On My 600-lb Life, Jeanine met the celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr Younan Nowzaradan, who led her through her weight loss journey. In 2019, Jeanine on My 600-lb Life returned for a Where are they now? follow up episode. Find out, “What happened to Janine on 600-lb Life?”

Source: Dave Masters (Twitter)

What happened to Janine on 600-lb Life?

Like every other cast member on My 600-lb Life, Janine too struggled to keep up with Dr Younan Nowzaradan, who is also known as Dr Now’s strict diet and exercise routines. However, Janine on My 600-lb Life turned out to be one of the few contestants who worked hard to stick to the doctor’s strict diet. She lost 112 pounds by the end of her first episode when she weighed in at 566 pounds coming down from 678 pounds. However, it wasn’t enough to get her qualified for the weight loss surgery at the time.

According to the reports of a media portal, Janine decided to relocate to Houston which helped her work even closer with Dr Now. Janine did not give up on his program which, contestants end up doing in a lot of cases. Fans of My 600-lb Life admired Janine’s positive attitude and she became one of the most endearing and memorable cast members of Season 6.

In her followup episode of 2019, it was clear that Janine on My 600-lb Life was still struggling with her weight-loss. However, fans were impressed when in spite of her challenges she didn’t whine or complain about Dr Now’s restrictions. Janine on My 600-lb Life was eventually approved for her weight loss surgery. With the help of the surgery, she was able to shed an impressive 366 pounds. Hence, altogether her weight dropped down 312-lb, which is 141 kgs.

The reality star is currently active on her Facebook page. In 2019, Janine Mueller who is 55 years old now, announced that she had dropped such a significant amount of weight and had brought it down to 312, at last, weigh in. Janine Mueller is currently active on her Facebook page. The reality TV star claimed in a 2019 interview that, her ultimate goal was to lose enough weight to get knee surgery. She had also mentioned that she wanted to lose the scooter and go dancing.

Source: Janine Mueller (Facebook)

Source: Janine Mueller (Facebook)

Janine Mueller Update: Janine from My 600-lb Life now

After My 600-lb life, Janine has continued to offer regular social media updates to her 10,000 followers. Her pictures show the progress she has made. As per Janine’s social media accounts, she is currently working as an executive for Paparazzi Accessories. She often was seen promoting her business and sharing inspirational quotes on her social media. She also shares photos from travels.

