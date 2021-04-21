What Happened To Jarrod And Brandi On 'Storage Wars'? Know All About Them

Storage Wars is all set to wrap up after a 13-season long run as the recent season premiered on April 20, 2021. The current season has brought back similar concepts from the debut season and also some of the original cast members. Jarrod and Brandi have been one of the most loved couples of the show since they made an appearance; read along to find out recent updates about them.

What happened to Jarrod and Brandi on Storage Wars?

Storage Wars relationships are quite different in real life from what they are in the show and are also kept under wraps. Jarrod and Brandi were one of the most talked-about and cherished couples on the show and are also back on screen for the current season. However, they have parted ways and it came as a shock to all the viewers and avid watchers of the show.

Back in 2020, Brandi did an interview with The Dad Diary and while she was at it, she revealed that she and Jarrod Schulz who are also known as the "Young Guns couple" broke up over 2 years ago in 2018. Some of the viewers had also speculated that the two are married, but they were just dating a long time. Brandi and Jarrod gave birth to two kids during their relationship and post the couple’s break-up, the former has been the sole provider to their kids and remains a single mom.

The couple has always kept their personal lives under wraps, so for a few of the viewers, it is nothing short of a revelation to find out that the two also have kids. As reported by The Sun, Brandi has stayed single for three years now, since the couple split up while Jarrod is seeing someone. The outlet reported that Jarrod is currently dating a woman named Rochel Beckman, who had shared a bunch of the couple’s happy moments on her social media but then switched her account to private. Even Jarrod took to his Facebook in January 2020 and shared a picture with Beckman from a trip to Disneyland.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock