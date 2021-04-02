What Happened To Kathy Stabler In The 'Law And Order's SUV And Organized Crime' Crossover?

Christopher Meloni who departed from the Law and Order series a decade ago is back on the screen in the new spin-off series called Law and Order: Organized Crime. The Law and Order: Organized Crime series was premiered on the 1st of April with a special 2-hour long crossover episode along with Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Fans were eager to find out what happened to Kathy Stabler, which is revealed in this episode.

What happened to Kathy stabler on Law and order: SVU?

Wife of Detective Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni, Kathy Stabler actress' name is Isabel Gillies. Kathy Stabler on Law and Order was depicted as the love interest of Elliot Stabler and had five children together. In the crossover episode, the initial scenes indicated that one of the Stabler members was in grave danger.

The episode continued with Benson, SUV captain, arriving at a bombing scene where Stabler informed her that somebody tried to kill Kathy Stabler. Being moved to the hospital, Kathy suffered life-threatening wounds. Elliot and Benson rushed back to the hospital to meet Kathy once she woke up from the hospital where she greeted Benson warmly. Kathy went on to apologize for not contacting her in over ten years which Benson brushed off quickly.

Who attempted to kill Kathy Stabler?

Later in the episode, Benson and Elliot Stabler work together to find out the culprit and their motives behind bombing Kathy's car. After suspecting that a right-wing extremist might have tried to kill Kathy because Stabler was working with NYPD as a terrorist task force liaison in Italy, investigators found out that the bomb was an international device. The team gathered that the main target was Elliot Stabler.

Kathy Stabler suffered cardiac arrest

Back at the hospital, Kathy Stabler suffered a cardiac arrest. Much to Stabler's relief, Kathy survived the event. Benson advised Elliot to stay back in the hospital in the fear of what would happen if Kathy Stabler dies. Olivia Benson returned to the hospital to find Elliot staring at an empty emergency room when he broke down and cried in the arms of Benson. Doctors were unable to save Kathy after her spleen ruptured and she died in the hospital.

