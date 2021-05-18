What Happened To Ken Monkhouse From 'Highway Thru Hell'? Find Out Here

Ken Monkhouse of the Discovery reality series Highway Thru Hell was one of the most loved among the castmates and probably the most passionate. It has been close to a year since his death in May 2020, when he was based in British Columbia. Scroll along to find out what happened to Ken Monkhouse and more about him.

What happened to Ken Monkhouse?

Ken Monkhouse featured on the reality show which documents the experiences of the workers at the Jamie Davis Heavy Rescue Company. These men encounter the risky Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia, which is one of the most important trades and truck travelling routes of North America. The crew of the rescue company do all that it takes to keep the road open 24x7, in the process, they combat steep hills, lethal drop-offs and dangerous rockslides which put their life at threat, constantly.

Today we learned that our dear friend Ken Monkhouse passed away. He was a top-notch guy, known for his warmth, compassion and his smile. As a tow truck driver, and operator, he devoted his life to helping others. RIP Ken. We’ll miss u. #slowdownmoveover pic.twitter.com/mvs3g0yf55 — Highway Thru Hell (@HWYThruHell) May 26, 2020

Ken was often referred to as Monkey by many and was one of the most loved among his castmates and colleagues. He passed away on May 24, 2020, after he succumbed to a heart attack and the news was shared on the official page of Highway Thru Hell on Facebook. It said, “Today we learned of the passing of our dear friend Ken Monkhouse. He was a wonderful and compassionate man, with a great sense of humour. We’ll miss his spirit and his big heart. RIP Monkey. It is with the permission of the family that we share this, and we ask that their privacy is respected as arrangements are made. There is no GoFundMe page at this time. We will share further details in the near future”.

At the time of his passing, Ken was based at Mario’s Towing in the town of Hope, British Columbia. People from Mario took to their Facebook page to write a post and remembered him, stating how he will be missed by all those who knew him. The post read, “His quirky personality, love of his family, cats, and his Buick made him one of a kind. Ken will be missed by his close friends and people who knew him”.

Image: Highway Thru Hell Twitter

