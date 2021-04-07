What Happened To Kerry In Emmerdale? Find Out The Reason Behind Her Disappearance

Emmerdale is a British soap opera set in Emmerdale, a fictional village in the Yorkshire Dales. Created by Kevin Laffan, it was first broadcast on October 16, 1972, and since January 2019, ten sequential classic episodes of the inception of Emmerdale have been broadcast weekly on ITV3. The current plot of the show has Kerry missing from it which has left fans wondering whether she has left the show. Here is everything you need to know about what happened to Kerry in Emmerdale.

Is Kerry from Emmerdale pregnant in real life?

According to a report by Entertainment Daily, Laura Norton, the actor who portrays Kerry on screen hasn't been seen in the show since mid-2020. This has raised concern among the show's fans and followers and has left them wondering if she will be back to the series or not. Whilst Kerry is currently off-screen, it is believed she will return.

The last time when Kerry was shown in the series was when Amelia’s father, Kerry’s ex-boyfriend Dan Spencer, was rushed into hospital after having a severe allergic reaction. In the aftermath of the accident, Kerry stepped in to help out Amelia but it was soon revealed Kerry had left the village seemingly with a friend. It was recently revealed that the reason behind Laura Norton leaving the show temporarily is because she was expecting her first child with her husband and former Emmerdale co-star Mark Jordon.

Emmerdale was one of the first shows to resume shoot after the onset of the pandemic. The filming began in May 2020 with safety precautions in place, but Laura Norton found out four days before the shoot that she was pregnant and hence, decided to not continue filming. Mark and Laura announced their engagement in 2019. Actor Mark Jordon has two children with his ex-wife, Siobhan Finneran.

More about Emmerdale

British soap opera Emmerdale premiered in the year 1972 and went with the name Emmerdale Farm till 1989. The series is primarily shot at The Leeds Studios. The exterior scenes were first filmed in Arncliffe in Littondale. Emmerdale has had a large number of characters since it began, with its cast gradually expanding in size.

