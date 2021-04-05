What Happened To Kono On Hawaii Five-0? Know About Grace Park's Story Arc In The Series

Hawaii Five-0 is an active police crime series on CBS consisting of 10 seasons and 240 episodes. It focuses on a special police major crimes task force operating under the command of the governor of Hawaii. One of the main characters in the show is Kono Kalakaua played by Grace Park. She was a part of seven seasons and was not seen in the next three seasons. What happened to Kono on Hawaii Five-0 is a popular question among fans. Know the answer and the character.

What happened to Kono on Hawaii Five-0?

Former professional surfer, officer Kono Kalakaua was a fresh Hawaii Police Department (HPD) academy graduate recruited by Steve for the new task force in the pilot episode. She is the cousin of Chin Ho Kelly. She is a skilled marksman and a trained martial artist. In the initial episodes, she works under the watchful eye of her cousin and quickly wins the confidence and trust of the other team members.

Later, Kono gets accused of stealing $10 million from an HPD asset forfeiture locker and is detained and questioned by the department. Being on suspension, she helps Chin and Danny go after Wo Fat, the person responsible for framing McGarrett for the murder of the Governor. To the general public and the Five-0 team, she had been stripped of her badge by the Internal Affairs Department of the HPD, but it was later revealed to be a plan for her to go undercover to bust a string of dirty ex-cops.

Kono Kalakaua starts a relationship with Hiro Noshimuri’s son, Adam in season two. The latter’s brother, Michael, kills someone with Kono’s gun to frame her. She is cleared from the crime, but Adam has to kill his brother to protect her, leading to Kono going into hiding with Adam. They move from one place to another to evade capture by vengeful yakuza members.

Adams began to talk about marriage in season five and eventually proposes to Kono who accepts it. They get married at the end of the season but are tortured by Chin’s brother-in-law, Gabriel, in the next season. Gabriel runs away with Adam’s money which he gathered to pay yakuza to leave them alone. Adam kills yakuza’s men but later discovers that Gabriel has paid off his debt with the gang. Upset, Adam goes to the police with Kono and is sentenced to 18 months reclusion.

At the end of season seven, Kono Kalakaua left Hawaii for Carson City, Nevada. There she joins a multi-agency task force combating sex trafficking. Not much of her story is shown after that. In the season eight episode titled, I Ka Wa Mua, I Ka Wa Ma Hope (The Future is in the Past) Danny dreams of the future and sees Kono as a mother of a child with Adam as the father. However, midway through season nine, Adam returns to Hawaii and tells the team he and Kono have broken up.

Promo Image Source: hawaiifive0cbs Instagram