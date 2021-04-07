What Happened To Lance On 'Moonshiners'? Know Details About His Disappearance From Show

Moonshiners is an American docudrama television series that revolves around the life of people who produce an illegal liquor called 'Moonshine' in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky. Jeff Waldroup and Lance Waldroup played important roles in the show for six seasons but they suddenly disappeared from the next seasons. For the people wondering about what happened to Lance on Moonshiners? Here's everything you need to know about it.

What happened to Lance on Moonshiners?

Jeff and Lance Waldroup used to make illegal liquor on the show Moonshiners. The father-son duo was loved by fans and they were a part of the show for six seasons. They were completely absent in season 8 and fans of the show were wondering about them. On March 2, 2021, the official Facebook page of Moonshiners shared the news of Lance passing away. Moonshiners in a post wrote, "We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup. An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners, Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of ‘shine to new heights.He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. Take a look back at his time on Moonshiners: http://discovery.com/lance". Take a look at the post shared by official Moonshiner's Facebook page below.

The official website of Discovery created a tribute in the form of a gallery capturing some of Lance's most notable moments from the show. However, the reason for Lance's death is still not revealed. Two episodes of Moonshiners also paid tribute to Lance Waldroup by showing his memorable moments from the show.

Moonshiners is an American docudrama television series that airs on Discovery Channel. The show revolves around the life of people that are involved in producing illegal liquor called Moonshine. The series dramatizes the efforts of producing illegal liquor and how the law and police capture these criminals. The show started on December 6, 2011, and is currently airing its tenth season. Moonshiners has aired over 185 episodes. The series is narrated by Jeremy Schwartz and each of its episodes has a runtime of sixty minutes.

Promo Image Source: Moonshiner's Twitter