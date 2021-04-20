What Happened To Makayla Phillips After Her 'American Idol' Performance? Here's More

Singer Makayla Phillips had recently made a comeback in the ongoing season of popular reality singing show American Idol. She was among the other season 18 contestants to be selected to come back to the ongoing season of the show, with an aim to come in the Top 10 list. The singer delivered her singing performance upon her return, which ended in her getting emotional. While the judges of the show made their remarks about her performance, Makayla dedicated it to one of her sister with tears flowing out of her eyes, which may have left many wondering the reason behind it.

What happened to Makayla Phillips?

Makayla Phillips sang the song of pop star Demi Lovato titled Anyone in her return to the show. Her performance was met by strong applause from the audience and the judges and the contestant was suddenly seen to be in tears. All the judges, including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, praised her voice and accuracy and capturing the tone of the song. After all the remarks from the judges were made, the host talked about how he was aware that she was dedicating her performance to her sister, which she promptly agreed to.

The host added by mentioning that her sister Whitney had lost her father last year. Makayla made sure to add a few words of support for her sister, saying that she loves her sister and wants her to know that she’s “never alone”. The audience and her fellow contestants gave her a round of applause after the emotional moment. Makayla has also posted a few pictures with Whitney on social media.

A couple of months ago, Makayla had shared some of their pictures together, which includes a childhood picture of the two. The post was to congratulate her on having completed her academic course as a massage therapist. Her caption reads, “I am SO BEYOND PROUD OF YOU SISSY!!! Official Massage Therapy Graduate ðŸ’– now go and do yo thang honeyyy, I love you saestirðŸ’– here are some lovely throwbacks for ya”. While it is unclear whether Makayla will be making it to the Top 10, the results will be revealed on May 2.

Promo image courtesy: Makayla Phillips Instagram