What Happened To Michael On Station 19? How Did He Die? Read Details

Station 19 is an action-drama television series created by Stacy McKee. In March 2020, the show was renewed for a fourth season which premiered on November 12, 2020. One of the characters of the show, Michael, passed away. Many theories have been going around about what happened to Michael on Station 19. Read ahead to know more.

What happened to Michael on Station 19?

Michael on Station 19 was played by Jonathan Bennett. Michael passed away in a tragic event in 2015. The incident transpires at his workplace which happened by following the wrong instructions given to him by the newly appointed captain of the team.

The only episode that features Travis Montgomery (Michael’s husband) and Michael’s lives before he passed away was Ice Ice Baby. Ice Ice Baby starts with heart-warming note-taking viewers through their lives. It gives a sneak peek into how Travis and Michael fought for Travis' parents' acceptance and their attempts to tackle his dad's homophobic views. It also shows how the duo poured incredible efforts but his parents still ended up boycotting their wedding.

More about the show

Station 19 first premiered on March 22, 2018, on ABC. The show is the second spin-off of Grey's Anatomy. Station 19 cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, and Miguel Sandoval in the lead roles, along with many others in the supporting roles.

McKee served as showrunner for its first two seasons and later replaced by Krista Vernoff since season three. The show is set in Seattle and focuses on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19. According to the official synopsis, "It follows a group of heroic firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19 from the captain down the ranks to the newest recruit in their personal and professional lives." Filming of the show takes place primarily in Los Angeles. The show has crossed more than 50 episodes now and IMDb rates the show 6.6 out of 10. One can watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

(Promo Image source: Jonathan Bennett Instagram)