What Happened To Morgan On 'Mountain Men'? Here Are All The Details Of This Adventurer

History channel’s show Mountain Men has intrigued the audience very much because of its unique plot. The show premiered in 2012 and has been running successfully to date. The plot of the show revolves around those men who live in the mountains, away from the hustle-bustle of the city. These men have learned how to survive the dangers of the wild. One such mountain man that was widely loved by the audience was Morgan Beasley. Fans of the show wanted to know ‘what happened to Morgan on Mountain Men?'

What happened to Morgan on Mountain Men?

According to a report by Distractify, Morgan was last seen on the show in 2018. After that, he and his wife have settled down to live a cosy life in Alaska. Morgan has a degree in Environmental Science from Idaho State University. He also has a lot of experience in the field of construction and fishing. His wife Margaret has studied at the College of the Atlantic. The couple runs their business venture Apricity Alaska.

Morgan has also expressed how much he dislikes the fast-paced industrious life. He quit normal societal living and headed off to the mountains to live a quiet life. Morgan also has travelled and explored Alaska not once but twice.

Morgan and Margaret share their experiences of living in Alaska on the Instagram page. The couple shares pictures and videos from their adventurous hike on the page to give their fans a sneak peek into their day-to-day lives. They live in a homestead that Morgan has built himself.

Recently, Morgan shared a video of Margaret flying a plane by herself. In the caption of the post, it was written, “Margaret landing with a full load from the north into a decent headwind. We only land this way when winds out of the south are 10mph+ since there is only 600’ usable from the North due to obstacles and runway topography. How do you like the paint scheme? I think is simple but striking. 18 months after her plane was wrecked out in town by 80mph+ winds when a tiedown failed, it finally returned to the homestead. Thankfully it was insured and the great aviation community in Alaska had all the skills to repair it.”

Image: @ak_homestead Instagram

