What Happened To RJ On Swamp People? Here Is What You Need To Know

RJ Molinere along with his son Jay Paul Molinere are best known for their show titled Swamp People that airs on the History Channel. Both RJ and Jay Paul gained a lot of popularity from starring in this show on multiple occasions. However, neither of them have appeared on the show since the last few seasons, which may have many of their fans wondering the reason behind their absence. Following are the reasons why both RJ and his son have been out of action and had to leave the show.

What happened to RJ on Swamp People?

RJ had widely become recognised due to his work in the eighth season of this show, alongside his son Jay who also appeared in the season after that. They were best known for wresting or hunting gators right inside the water and also offering their expert opinion and interacting for the interest of the viewers. Their brief run on the show, however, could not sustain as both of them left the show. The reason behind that is the pair got arrested for breaking the law and committing a couple of punishable crimes.

As per Distractify, the charges that were levied on them was of assault and battery, which was followed by a road rage incident back in 2013. They had reportedly assaulted a man with beer bottles at a gas station convenience store. However, neither of them have opened up about this incident, but it eventually forced them out of the show and have hence not been a part of it for long. After their exit, the makers of this show has brought on several new faces on television as a part of the main cast.

Some of the new members of the cast of Swamp People include Destin Choate, Zak Bagby, Ronnie Adams, Ashley Jones and many more. This show had begun way back in 2010 and has been going strong ever since. The show has aired nearly 200 episodes to date and is based in the United States. It airs every Thursday on History Channel at 9 p.m. ET and has sustained its viewership over the years.